Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Expected to play Sunday

Hilton (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hilton was limited during the practice week because of the injury, but will suit up for Sunday's 1:00 PM EDT kickoff. The speedy wideout has become the Colts' bellwether. He's averaging 168.3 in Indianapolis' three wins while just 32.8 in the team's six losses.