Hilton downplayed his hamstring injury Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
With that in mind, Hilton believes that he could be cleared within a couple days, though the team's training staff could elect to play it safe with the wideout and give his injury up to a week more of recovery time. In any case, as long as there aren't any setbacks, Hilton's Week 1 availability is in no danger. Indy's top pass-catching option missed six games last season, mostly due to a partially torn calf, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, but prior to that, he sat out just four contests over the course of his first seven NFL campaigns.