Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Explodes for 153 yards in Week 3

Hilton hauled in seven of nine targets for 153 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Browns.

Hilton took advantage of Cleveland's shoddy cornerback play, piling up 145 yards and a touchdown by halftime thanks in part to a 61-yard score on which he outran the defense after getting the ball in his hands. The explosive wide receiver has had trouble producing with quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) sidelined, but fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett looked Hilton's way early and often in this one while not targeting anyone else more than five times. Building on this effort won't be easy next week against star Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.