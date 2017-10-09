Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Explodes for 177 yards Sunday

Hilton caught seven of nine targets for 177 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Hilton torched the opposing secondary with regularity, with his biggest highlight coming on a 63-yard gain to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That marks twice in the last three weeks that the speedster has erupted for a hefty yardage total -- a sign of his growing rapport with fill-in starter Jacoby Biressett. The duo will look to build on this performance next Monday against a vulnerable Titans secondary.