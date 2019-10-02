Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Feeling better
Though Hilton (quad) didn't practice Wednesday, he told reporters that he's "feeling real good" in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. "Did some things yesterday and the day before, so I'm feeling good," Hilton noted Wednesday.
That said, the Indy's top wideout was non-committal when asked about his Week 5 status. "It's up to the coaches," said Hilton, whose has recorded 20 catches for 195 yards and four receiving touchdowns through his first three games this season. In his absence this past weekend, Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rogers headed the team's wideout corps in a 31-24 loss to the Raiders.
