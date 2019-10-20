Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Fifth TD in as many appearances
Hilton caught six of 11 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.
Hilton scored his fifth touchdown of the season from two yards out late in the second quarter. He also led the team in targets and finished with his second-highest yardage output of the season. Jacoby Brissett has delivered an excellent Andrew Luck impression under center with multiple touchdown passes in all but one game, and the Colts' No. 1 wide receiver has benefited with as many touchdowns as games played. Roll Hilton out with confidence against the Broncos in Week 8.
