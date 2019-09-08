Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Finds end zone twice in Week 1

Hilton caught eight of nine targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers.

As expected, the eighth-year wideout was Jacoby Brissett's top option on the day -- no other Colts receiver saw more than five targets -- and both scores came in the red zone, a continuation of Hilton's usage in 2018 when he saw a career-high in targets both within the 20 (17) and within the five-yard line (eight). Hilton was expected to have his production take a step backwards with Brissett replacing Andrew Luck under center, but the early returns suggest he'll still be getting the target volume he's been used to.