Hilton secured four of five targets for 40 yards in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

The veteran speedster amassed all his production in the first half, leaving him with solid but unspectacular numbers yet again. Hilton saw rookie teammate Michael Pittman take a significant step forward with a 7-101 line through the air and another 21 yards on a reverse, numbers that could foretell an ongoing changing of the guard in Indianapolis' pass-catching corps. Hilton is still looking for both his first 100-yard effort and receiving touchdown of the season, milestones he'll try to reach in a Week 11 interconference matchup against the Packers that could feature plenty of passing.