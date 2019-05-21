Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Full go during OTAs
Hilton (ankle) was a full participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
As of three weeks ago, it was reported that Hilton was still not 100 percent after playing through ankle sprains for much of last season. But reports out of the first day of OTAs in Indianapolis are implying Hilton is extremely close to full strength. Given these are just voluntary workouts, the Colts likely won't push the star wideout too far, but it bodes well for Hilton's health heading into training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...