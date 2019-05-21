Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Full go during OTAs

Hilton (ankle) was a full participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

As of three weeks ago, it was reported that Hilton was still not 100 percent after playing through ankle sprains for much of last season. But reports out of the first day of OTAs in Indianapolis are implying Hilton is extremely close to full strength. Given these are just voluntary workouts, the Colts likely won't push the star wideout too far, but it bodes well for Hilton's health heading into training camp.

