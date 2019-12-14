Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Game-time decision
Hilton (calf) is expected to be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Saints, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
After being limited at Friday's practice, Hilton was sidelined Saturday. Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis previously reported that Hilton is "absolutely committed to playing again this year," but it remains to be seen if he will suit up in New Orleans. His status Monday will likely depend on how he is feeling during warmups, which makes it a tricky spot for his owners giving the timing. According to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, if he does play he will not be limited, but the team will only send him out there if he is 100 percent.
