Hilton secured three of seven targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 28-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The veteran speedster wasn't able to make much of an impact on the stat sheet on an afternoon when Jonathan Taylor's 253 rushing yards spearheaded the offensive attack, but Hilton salvaged his fantasy line by notching a six-yard scoring grab to cap off the Colts' first drive of the game. The 31-year-old frequently put together pedestrian performance over the first nine games of the season, but he picked up the pace nicely in the last six contests with a 23-354-4 line. Hilton will now look to continue making his presence in the air attack felt versus the Bills in a road wild-card matchup next weekend.