Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Gets nod of respect from Pagano
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said the team needs to do a better job scheming to get Hilton the ball, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton's production has been all over the place through six weeks, with two games above 150 yards and three games below 50. He's yet to draw double-digit targets in a contest, and he was held to one catch for 19 yards on four targets in Monday's 36-22 loss to Tennessee. While Hilton's production figures to become more consistent as the season progresses, this probably wasn't the best week for Pagano to call out his offensive coaching stuff for the lack of use of the team's best player. Led by the excellent corner duo of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, the Jags have limited opposing wideouts to a 50.9 percent catch rate and 5.8 yards per target.
