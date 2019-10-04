Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Gets questionable tag for Week 5

Hilton (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hilton finished off Week 5 prep with appearances at practice Thursday and Friday, though he was limited in both sessions. Still, he appears to be in a better spot physically than he was a week ago, when he carried a doubtful designation before ultimately being inactive for the Colts' loss to the Raiders. Unless some clarity on whether Hilton is trending toward playing or sitting out another game arrives early Sunday, he'll carry some risk for fantasy managers since Indianapolis won't offer final word on his status until releasing its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.

