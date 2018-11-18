Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Goes off on Titans
Hilton caught all nine of his targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Titans.
Hilton put a nail in the coffin midway through the third quarter, sprinting into the flat, slipping his defender as he tried to pull him out of bounds, and reaching into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, scoring on a 68-yard bomb in the second quarter. Hilton remains Andrew Luck's favorite target in a suddenly very efficient passing game, but Hilton continues to run hot and cold, with as many games with 50 or fewer yards as games with more than 50 yards this season. The big play downfield on Sunday should provide some encouragement for Hilton as he entered Sunday with just one catch of 40 or more yards all season. Next Sunday brings in a ho-hum Miami pass defense that has created a lot of turnovers, but is 20th in the league in opponent passing yardage at 250 per game.
