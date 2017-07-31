Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Hamstring not an issue

Hilton (hamstring) was on the field practicing with the Colts' first-team offense during the opening day of training camp, Stephen Holder of the Indy Star reports.

Hilton spent last month dealing with a hamstring strain, but the speedy wideout fortunately overcame that ailment in time for the start of camp Sunday. After a season in which he led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards, Hilton will now look forward to quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) returning from his own injury ahead of what should be another highly productive campaign.