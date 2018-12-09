Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Has monster day in win

Hilton caught nine of 12 passing attempts for 199 yards in Sunday's 24-21 over the Texans.

Hilton came half a yard shy of accounting for half his team's receiving yards on the day. The only downside was he was unable to find the end zone although he came close in the second quarter when he hauled in a 60-yard pass to set up a four-yard Marlon Mack touchdown on the next play. Although the 29-year-old was a bit banged up with a shoulder issue coming into the game, he showed he was quite healthy and now faces yet another touch matchup at home Week 15 against Dallas.