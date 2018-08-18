Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Has shoulder sprain
Coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton is dealing with a sprained shoulder, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
In the Colts' final practice prior to Monday's preseason game against the Ravens, Hilton was icing his left shoulder, per Walker. Reich later confirmed the nature of the injury, which likely will threaten his availability for the upcoming contest. Hilton doesn't need many reps with Andrew Luck to get reacquainted with the quarterback, but the wide receiver's health is nonetheless one to watch moving forward.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Seen icing shoulder•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Hooks up with Luck in exhibition opener•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Looks comfortable with Luck•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cuts fast food from diet•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Just 14 yards receiving in season finale•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Picks up 100 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...