Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Has shoulder sprain

Coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton is dealing with a sprained shoulder, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

In the Colts' final practice prior to Monday's preseason game against the Ravens, Hilton was icing his left shoulder, per Walker. Reich later confirmed the nature of the injury, which likely will threaten his availability for the upcoming contest. Hilton doesn't need many reps with Andrew Luck to get reacquainted with the quarterback, but the wide receiver's health is nonetheless one to watch moving forward.