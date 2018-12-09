Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Headed for game-time call
Hilton (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, is being viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After hurting his shoulder in the Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, Hilton sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field in only a limited fashion Friday. The minimal activity in practice clouds his status for Sunday, but Hilton's history of playing through pain in addition to the importance of this contest for the Colts' playoff hopes seemingly make it more likely than not that the wideout plays. With Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) already ruled out, Indianapolis would be down to Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Daurice Fountain at receiver if Hilton also sits.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...