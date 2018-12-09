Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Headed for game-time call

Hilton (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, is being viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After hurting his shoulder in the Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, Hilton sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field in only a limited fashion Friday. The minimal activity in practice clouds his status for Sunday, but Hilton's history of playing through pain in addition to the importance of this contest for the Colts' playoff hopes seemingly make it more likely than not that the wideout plays. With Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) already ruled out, Indianapolis would be down to Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Daurice Fountain at receiver if Hilton also sits.