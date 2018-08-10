Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Hooks up with Luck in exhibition opener
Hilton secured one of four targets for eight yards in the Colts' 19-17 preseason win over the Seahawks on Thursday.
The 25.0 percent catch rate notwithstanding, Hilton's one grab still had a bit more significance than your standard preseason reception. The speedster was fittingly on the other end of Andrew Luck's first pass attempt, and although the two failed to connect on that throw, Hilton eventually snared an eight-yard dart from the former Pro Bowl signal caller two plays later. If Luck's shoulder holds up as well as it has thus far this summer, Hilton figures to be in for a resurgent campaign after falling just short of the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since his 2012 rookie season last year.
