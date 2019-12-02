Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: 'Hopeful' to return this year

Coach Frank Reich said he's "hopeful" Hilton will return this season, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolisreports.

The Colts described the setback that forced Hilton to sit out for the fourth time in five games as minor, but considering Reich didn't rule out the possibility of shutting Hilton down for the season, he's certainly trending in the wrong direction for Week 14's matchup against the Buccaneers. His status will be more clear when the Colts retake the practice field Wednesday.

