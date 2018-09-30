Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Hurts shoulder on opening drive

Hilton exited midway through the Colts' first drive of Sunday's game against the Texans after falling hard on his shoulder, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

After reeling in a 40-yard reception, Hilton took a spill on the turf and appeared to be in a good deal of pain. Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Hilton was able to walk off the field under his own power, though he immediately went to the locker room with trainers after heading to the sideline, according to Bremer. The Colts should provide an update on Hilton's status prior to the second half, if not sooner.