Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Iffy after not practicing this week
Hilton (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after not practicing again Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Despite the wideout not practicing all week, the Colts are holding out a degree of hope that Hilton could rally in time to play this weekend. Per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the team plans to see how Hilton responds in the next 24 hours, which sets the stage for a potential game-time call for Hilton in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he's unable to go this weekend, added looks in the Indy passing game would be available for Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal, Ryan Grant and Dontrelle Inman.
