Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Iffy this week

Hilton (calf) -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- indicated that he's unsure about his Week 14 status, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. "I don't know yet," the wideout said when asked about his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. "Still taking it day by day. The decision is up to the coach and trainers. But I'm still in the process of getting better."

While that comment offers a glimmer of hope that Hilton might play this weekend, the wideout didn't completely rule out the possibility that he might have to consider shutting it down if things don't go as hoped. "I'm doing everything I can to get back out there," Hilton noted Wednesday. "If I can, I can; if I can't, then I'm gonna have to shut it down. But I'm doing everything I can."