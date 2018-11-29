Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Increases practice activity

Hilton (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The activity amounts to a step in the right direction for the wideout, who was withheld from Wednesday's practice. If Hilton returns to full participation in the Colts' final session of the week Friday, he should avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, who could be without top cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee).

