Hilton recorded four receptions on nine targets for 53 yards in the team's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

Hilton led the team with nine targets, but lacked efficiency to turn in a big effort. New starting quarterback Philip Rivers looked his way late in the game for two consecutive passes, but Hilton dropped each opportunity. It was a disappointing opening effort for him, but all reports suggest Hilton is healthy, which should give him a strong chance to bounce back. He'll look to do so in Week 2 against the Vikings.