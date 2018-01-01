Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Just 14 yards receiving in season finale
Hilton had three receptions for 14 yards on six targets in Sunday's win over Houston.
Hilton continued his boom-or-bust season as he had four games of 100 yards or more receiving, and eight games of 30 yards or less. He had a big decline in production without Andrew Luck as his 57 receptions and 966 yards receiving were the lowest since his rookie season in 2012. His four touchdowns were a career low. No player may get a bigger boost if Andrew Luck is able to return in 2018.
