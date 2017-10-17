Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Kept quiet in defeat
Hilton caught one of four targets for 19 yards in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans.
Hilton has topped 150 yards twice already this season, but has now gone for 30 yards or fewer in both of his efforts the following week. On the back last Sunday's 177 yards -- the second most of his career -- the usually electric Hilton was a non-factor Monday, accounting for under 20 yards for just the seventh time in 84 regular-season outings. To make matters worse, Hilton is tasked with a tough matchup against arguably the league's best starting cornerback duo, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, this Sunday.
