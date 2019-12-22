Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Kept to 26 yards

Hilton caught three of four targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers.

Part of Hilton's performance can be attributed to a great day on special teams and defense by the Colts. On the other hand, the pass offense has struggled mightily in recent weeks no matter the play of the Colts' other units. Hilton has been held under 30 yards in three consecutive games and doesn't figure to be a safe bet to take advantage of the favorable matchup the season finale brings against Jacksonville's 29th-ranked pass defense.