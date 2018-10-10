Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Labeled week-to-week

Coach Frank Reich labeled Hilton (hamstring) as week-to-week when he met with the media Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

While the wideout hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Reich's wording suggests Hilton isn't expected to be available, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com. If Hilton does in fact miss another game, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal would once again head the Colts' wideout corps.