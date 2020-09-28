Hilton caught all three of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

The Colts' passing game didn't have much to do, as their defense scored two TDs on pick-sixes and added a safety in the rout, but Hilton still emerged as the team's leading receiver on the afternoon. The veteran's had a quiet start to the year as he tries to build chemistry with Philip Rivers, but Hilton could be busier in Week 4 during a more competitive contest against a Bears defense that just allowed Calvin Ridley to haul in 110 yards against it.