Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Leads team in receiving, loses fumble Sunday

Hilton caught three of seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble.

Hilton fumbled on his first reception of the game, but he bounced back with a nice 32-yard gain in the second quarter. He spent most of the day trying to figure out Scott Tolzien, as the signal caller endured a rough beginning to his tenure as the team's starter. Jacoby Brissett entered the game late and could represent a boost to Hilton's value if he retains the starting job. As of Sunday, Hilton's fantasy arrow seems to be pointed down heading into next week's matchup against the Cardinals.

