Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Leads team in receiving versus Jaguars

Hilton caught three of seven targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 29-26 win over the Jaguars.

Hilton drew plenty of attention from the talented Jacksonville secondary, but he made his catches count by breaking off a couple of 35-yard gains. The speedster has had a bit of a down season by his standards, so this yardage output actually ranks as one of his best of the campaign. Hilton does continue to draw plenty of looks from an in-form Andrew Luck, however, so he'll hope to put on a breakout performance next Sunday against the Titans.