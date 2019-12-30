Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Leads team with 72 yards

Hilton caught all three of his targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Jacksonville.

Hilton's 72 yards accounted for nearly half of Jacoby Brissett's entire passing total in a game where the aerial attack struggled mightily. The star wideout turned in his worst fantasy season to date, finishing with just 45 receptions for 501 yards and five touchdowns through 10 games. Hilton dealt with multiple injuries throughout the campaign, but the loss of franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, certainly played a role in the downturn in production. Brissett had an up-and-down season, so the Colts may explore a potential upgrade at the position in 2020, which could help restore Hilton's status as a high-end fantasy wideout.