Hilton recorded three receptions on six targets for 36 yards against the Packers in Week 11.

Philip Rivers spread the ball around to many of his pass-catching options, allowing Hilton to lead the team with six targets. Hilton did manage to haul in a 23-yard touch pass down the left sideline in the third quarter, his first catch of more than 20 yards since Week 3. Hilton has proven unreliable through nine games, lacking both the explosiveness and volume that he has delivered in past seasons.