Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Likely to play Sunday
Hilton (quad) is likely to play Sunday against the Falcons, but the Colts want to test him in pre-game warmups before a decision is made, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hilton is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Given that he practiced in some capacity all week, we'd be surprised if Hilton was unable to play this weekend. If, however, he ends up limited or even ruled out Sunday, added targets would be available for fellow wide receivers Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers.
