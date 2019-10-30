Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Limited at practice Wednesday

Hilton (calf) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton was on the field for 60 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Broncos, so unless he tweaked his calf at practice Wednesday, his limitations were probably maintenance-related.

