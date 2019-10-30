Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Limited by calf issue
Hilton was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hilton played 60 of the Colts' 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Broncos, but there were no reports suggesting he picked up an injury along the way. There's a good chance his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, but he'll erase any concern about his status for the Week 9 matchup with Pittsburgh by practicing fully Thursday and/or Friday.
