Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as doubtful

Hilton (quad) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

After missing practice all week, it looks like the Colts will be without Hilton on Sunday. Assuming he's inactive, the team's Week 4 wideout corps would be led by Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers.

