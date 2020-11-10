The Colts listed Hilton (groin) as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Coming off a 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, the Colts are facing a quick turnaround in Week 10 with a Thursday night game in Tennessee. As a result, the team hasn't held traditional practices Monday or Tuesday, so Hilton hasn't had a chance to test out his groin in a full-contact session. That said, the fact that the Colts have estimated him as a full participant on back-to-back days implies optimism that he'll be ready to return to action this week after sitting out against Baltimore. For his part, Hilton said Tuesday that he's "very close" to being back to full speed, though he admitted a final decision on his Week 10 status will be determined by the Colts' coaching and training staffs, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
