Hilton (groin) is listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
Hilton was held out of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens due to a groin issue, and Zak Keefer of The Athletic called the veteran wideout uncertain for Thursday's game in Tennessee, but Monday's estimated practice report would seem to hint that he's on track to play Week 10. Of course, it'll be worth tracking whether Hilton actually handles a full workload when the Colts go through a full on-field practice. The 30-year-old speedster is still looking for his first score of the season.