Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as limited

Hilton (quad) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's posted practice estimation.

Hilton logged 63 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Titans, so there's a pretty good chance that his listed limitations Wednesday can be portrayed as maintenance-related, versus an indication of an injury setback that might threaten his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories