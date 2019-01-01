Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as non-participant

Hilton (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Hilton played through his ankle injury with minimal practice participation the past three weeks, catching 14 of 22 targets for 284 yards in that stretch. He should be able to tough it out again for Saturday's wild-card game, but the pain could make it difficult to continue his impressive run of success against Houston. He roasted the Texans for 314 yards in two matchups during the regular season, despite missing the second half of the first meeting (Week 4) with a hamstring injury.

