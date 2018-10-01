Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as non-participant

Hilton (chest, hamstring) is listed as a non-participant on the Monday injury report for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Hilton returned from a chest injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Texans, but he later hurt his hamstring and was unable to make it back from that one. Coach Frank Reich has already expressed doubt about Hilton's chances of avoiding an absence with the team on a short week ahead of a Thursday game. The Colts didn't actually practice Monday, instead holding a walk-through after losing in overtime a day earlier.