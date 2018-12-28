Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as questionable, expected to play
Hilton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Titans after not practicing this week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Normally a player going all week without practicing would be enough to deter fantasy players, but Hilton has made it clear that he plans to play in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup against Tennessee. It's still worth confirming his status in advance of the Colts' 8:20 ET kickoff, but Hilton has toughed it out through his ankle woes of late and remained productive on gamedays in the process. Expect more of the same in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...