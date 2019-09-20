Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as questionable for Week 3

Hilton (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in a limited fashion this past week.

Given that he practiced in some capacity all week, we'd be surprised if Hilton was unable to play this weekend. If, however, he ends up limited, or even ruled out Sunday, added targets would be available for fellow wide receivers Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers.