Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as questionable this week

Hilton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.

That Hilton was able to practice in some capacity to close the week offers hope that he'll suit up Sunday, but his status is still worth monitoring in advance of the Colts' 1:00 PM EDT kickoff, given that the wideout is one of just four players the team lists on its final Week 10 injury report.