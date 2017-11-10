Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as questionable this week
Hilton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.
That Hilton was able to practice in some capacity to close the week offers hope that he'll suit up Sunday, but his status is still worth monitoring in advance of the Colts' 1:00 PM EDT kickoff, given that the wideout is one of just four players the team lists on its final Week 10 injury report.
More News
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...