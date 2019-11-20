Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Listed as questionable

Hilton (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Texans.

After being listed as not practicing Monday and Tuesday, Hilton was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. With that in mind, Bowen adds that Hilton "appears to have a real shot to play" Thursday. If that's ends up being the case, it would be a major lift for the Colts offense, with Marlon Mack (hand) and Parris Campbell (hand) both out and Devin Funchess (collarbone) not yet activated off IR.

