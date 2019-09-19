Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Logs another limited session

Hilton (quad) remained limited at practice Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

We'll revisit the wideout's status Friday, but at this time we suspect there's a solid chance that he approaches Sunday's game against the Falcons minus an injury designation.

