Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Logs limited practice Thursday

Hilton (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton was listed as a full participant Wednesday, but we won't interpret the downgrade in participation as indicative of a setback. Per Bowen, Hilton mentioned "a possibility of taking it easier (Thursday), knowing Sunday is the most important day for his readiness." Moreover, the wideout also noted that his hamstring felt better than he expected upon his return to practice Wednesday. We'll revisit Hilton's status Friday, but at this stage, we expect him to return to action Sunday against the Bills, barring any setbacks. It remains to be seen, however, if he ends up listed as questionable for the contest or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.

