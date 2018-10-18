Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Logs limited practice Thursday
Hilton (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton was listed as a full participant Wednesday, but we won't interpret the downgrade in participation as indicative of a setback. Per Bowen, Hilton mentioned "a possibility of taking it easier (Thursday), knowing Sunday is the most important day for his readiness." Moreover, the wideout also noted that his hamstring felt better than he expected upon his return to practice Wednesday. We'll revisit Hilton's status Friday, but at this stage, we expect him to return to action Sunday against the Bills, barring any setbacks. It remains to be seen, however, if he ends up listed as questionable for the contest or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...