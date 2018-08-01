Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Looks comfortable with Luck
Hilton and Andrew Luck are showing good chemistry at training camp, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
It apparently hasn't taken long for the prolific duo to click again, with Luck getting plenty of reps early in training camp after missing all of last season. Hilton said he feels like he's 21 years old again, benefitting from an offseason diet change that included cutting out fast food. He's in an excellent spot for a bounce-back season, as the Colts upgraded their offensive line and still have a shaky group of wide receivers behind Hilton.
More News
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cuts fast food from diet•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Just 14 yards receiving in season finale•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Picks up 100 yards•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Another modest outing in loss•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Struggles to produce versus Bills•
-
Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Scores 40-yard touchdown Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...