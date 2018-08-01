Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Looks comfortable with Luck

Hilton and Andrew Luck are showing good chemistry at training camp, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

It apparently hasn't taken long for the prolific duo to click again, with Luck getting plenty of reps early in training camp after missing all of last season. Hilton said he feels like he's 21 years old again, benefitting from an offseason diet change that included cutting out fast food. He's in an excellent spot for a bounce-back season, as the Colts upgraded their offensive line and still have a shaky group of wide receivers behind Hilton.

